Mystery disease leaves one dead, lands many in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

A mysterious illness lands at least 76 people in hospital and leaves one dead at Eluru in West Godavari, causing symptoms such as nausea and epilepsy.

In a baffling event, as many as 350 people fell sick and one died due to a mysterious illness at Eluru in the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. It is reported that at least 76 people were moved to a hospital since the night of December 6.

The cause behind so many people falling sick could not be ascertained in what many are considering a mysterious case.

It is reported that the patients were admitted for complaints of epilepsy and giddiness. The authorities in the local government hospitals in the district said that the situation was under control.

A 45-year-old man reportedly died on the evening of December 6 after he was admitted to a government hospital with symptoms of

nausea and epilepsy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the hospital where the sick were admitted at Eluru on December 7. He would hold a meeting with the district officials, reports said.

"All medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe," said Andhra Pradesh Deputy-Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas.

Superintendent of the Eluru government hospital Dr Mohan told ANI, "Number of people falling sick in Eluru is increasing. From last night to this morning around 140 people got admitted and discharged. Symptoms include nausea and fainting. [The] Reason is not yet known."

The police and health officials stated that they shifted the patients to the Eluru government general hospital as soon as they got to know about it.

The blood samples of the patients have been sent for testing to the Vijayawada government hospital, said the doctors. The E-coli results were also awaited.