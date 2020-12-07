Mystery disease leaves one dead, lands many in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

Headlines

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

HomeIndia

India

Mystery disease leaves one dead, lands many in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

A mysterious illness lands at least 76 people in hospital and leaves one dead at Eluru in West Godavari, causing symptoms such as nausea and epilepsy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a baffling event, as many as 350 people fell sick and one died due to a mysterious illness at Eluru in the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. It is reported that at least 76 people were moved to a hospital since the night of December 6.

The cause behind so many people falling sick could not be ascertained in what many are considering a mysterious case.

It is reported that the patients were admitted for complaints of epilepsy and giddiness. The authorities in the local government hospitals in the district said that the situation was under control.

A 45-year-old man reportedly died on the evening of December 6 after he was admitted to a government hospital with symptoms of 
nausea and epilepsy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit the hospital where the sick were admitted at Eluru on December 7. He would hold a meeting with the district officials, reports said.

"All medical help has been provided to patients and everyone is safe," said Andhra Pradesh Deputy-Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas.

Superintendent of the Eluru government hospital Dr Mohan told ANI, "Number of people falling sick in Eluru is increasing. From last night to this morning around 140 people got admitted and discharged. Symptoms include nausea and fainting. [The] Reason is not yet known."

The police and health officials stated that they shifted the patients to the Eluru government general hospital as soon as they got to know about it.

The blood samples of the patients have been sent for testing to the Vijayawada government hospital, said the doctors. The E-coli results were also awaited.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE