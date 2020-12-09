Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land worth Rs 80 lakh for Lord Hanuman temple

A Muslim businessman in Bengaluru has done something which is getting all-round appreciation. He is earning a lot of praises from people on social media after he donated land worth over Rs 50 lakh for a temple in Hosakote tehsil of Bangaluru Rural district.

HMG Basha, has donated 1.5 'guntas' of land for the construction of a Lord Hanuman temple. Gunta unit is typically used to measure the size of a piece of land. 1 Gunta is equal to 1,089 sq. ft.

The 65-year-old is a resident of Kadugodi in Bengaluru and runs a cargo business. In view of the problem faced by devotees in the temple, he has donated his land so that the temple can be expanded. He had about three acres of land adjoining the Hanuman Mandir near the highway in Valagerapura area. The temple trust had been planning to expand the temple for a long time, but due to lack of money, they were not able to do so.

The temple trust had asked for about one thousand square feet of land from HMG Basha, but he donated 1,600 square feet of land. The land was near the highway and due to this, it is said to be worth about Rs 80 lakh. Everyone is praising Basha's generosity and many posters have been installed in the temple.

The temple is situated right next to the national highway connecting Bengaluru to Chennai near Hoskote.

"I used to see many people struggle while offering prayers as the temple is small. So, I decided to donate a part of my plot of land. All my family members agreed to this. I hope it will help society," Basha told ANI.

Bhyre Gowda, the temple trustee said that the construction of the temple is underway.

"HMG Basha donated the land for construction of temple wholeheartedly. Construction of the temple is underway. We are very happy and it was his greatness that Basha called villages and donated so much land to build a temple." Gowda said.

The poster lauding Basha's charity was displayed by villagers beside the main road.