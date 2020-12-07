Headlines

HomeIndia

India

MiG-29K crash: Body of missing pilot found 11 days later off Goa coast

"Mortal remains have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation," the Navy said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 08:56 PM IST

The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres, 11 days after the aircraft crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea.

According to Indian Navy officials, the Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search.

The MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy had met with an accident at sea after which one of the two pilots was missing while the other one was rescued.  The Indian Navy deployed nine warships, 14 aircraft and a number of fast interceptor craft as part of the search and rescue mission to locate Commander Singh.

"Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity," a statement from the Indian Navy said.

The navy said, "An aerial search by maritime reconnaissance aircraft and helicopter sorties amounting to 270 hours have been undertaken so far. Underwater search around the crash site which include extensive dives by saturation divers and continuous overnight search using HD camera have been undertaken in the last 10 days."

"All sections of the aircraft wreckage including ejection seats have been accounted for using side-scan sonar and HD cameras. The flight data recorder/cockpit voice recorder along with other important material has been recovered so far for analysis/investigation," it said.

(With agency inputs)

