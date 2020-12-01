Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand, epicentre near Haridwar

Headlines

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Manipur: Tribals in state reach out to Opposition alliance INDIA, seek President's rule

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition alliance INDIA likely to postpone third meeting to September; here why

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Top 10 most beautiful female footballers

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Kamaal R Khan mocks Rajinikanth's personality, education; netizens brutally troll him: 'Haisiyat mein reh...'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

HomeIndia

India

Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand, epicentre near Haridwar

As per the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 22 kilometers west-northwest of Haridwar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday at 9.41 am.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 22 kilometers west-northwest of Haridwar. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the entire Himalayan terrain falls in Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones, i.e. from Zone II to Zone V.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Russia’s Sovetskaya Gavan region.

The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

Will Ben Stokes come out of ODI retirement for World Cup 2023? Star all-rounder responds

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE