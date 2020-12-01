Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand, epicentre near Haridwar

As per the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 22 kilometers west-northwest of Haridwar.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 22 kilometers west-northwest of Haridwar. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the entire Himalayan terrain falls in Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones, i.e. from Zone II to Zone V.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Russia’s Sovetskaya Gavan region.

The tremors were felt at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST), said United States Geological Survey.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit 88 km south-southeast of Sovetskaya Gavan in Russia at 22:54:34 UTC (4:24 am IST)," said USGS Earthquake.

