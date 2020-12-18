Lost your Aadhaar Enrolment ID? Here's how you can retrieve it

Headlines

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

World Cup 2023: Hotel rates soar in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

Lost your Aadhaar Enrolment ID? Here's how you can retrieve it

An EID is a unique identification number issued to an Aadhaar enrollee at the time of registration.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 06:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aadhaar number is one of the most important identity proofs these days and is an absolute necessity for day-to-day tasks these days, especially online ones.  

But what does one do if he or she has lost the Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID)?

An online facility provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI enables users to retrieve their lost Enrolment ID (EID). An EID is a unique identification number issued to an Aadhaar enrollee at the time of registration. This number is used to track an Aadhaar application. Users can retrieve a lost EID or Aadhaar number online, either through the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in — or mobile app mAadhaar. 

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to retrieve a lost Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID using this UIDAI facility:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website and click on the relevant option: "Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID" or "Aadhaar number (UID). Here's a direct link

Step 2:  Fill in required details and click on "Send OTP" to proceed.

Step 3:  The online tool then sends a one-time passcode to the Aadhaar user's registered mobile number. Fill in this OTP in the given space on the next page.

Step 4: The Aadhaar number — also known as Unique Identity Number — is then sent to the user's registered mobile number. 

mAadhaar

Step 1:  Select the "Retrieve EID/UID" option from the main page of the mobile app.

Step 2: On the next page, fill in the required details and tap on "Request OTP". 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

'Face life with self-confidence': CM MK Stalin after NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE