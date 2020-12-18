Lost your Aadhaar Enrolment ID? Here's how you can retrieve it

An EID is a unique identification number issued to an Aadhaar enrollee at the time of registration.

Aadhaar number is one of the most important identity proofs these days and is an absolute necessity for day-to-day tasks these days, especially online ones.

But what does one do if he or she has lost the Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID)?

An online facility provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI enables users to retrieve their lost Enrolment ID (EID). An EID is a unique identification number issued to an Aadhaar enrollee at the time of registration. This number is used to track an Aadhaar application. Users can retrieve a lost EID or Aadhaar number online, either through the UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in — or mobile app mAadhaar.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to retrieve a lost Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID using this UIDAI facility:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website and click on the relevant option: "Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID" or "Aadhaar number (UID). Here's a direct link.

Step 2: Fill in required details and click on "Send OTP" to proceed.

Step 3: The online tool then sends a one-time passcode to the Aadhaar user's registered mobile number. Fill in this OTP in the given space on the next page.

Step 4: The Aadhaar number — also known as Unique Identity Number — is then sent to the user's registered mobile number.

mAadhaar

Step 1: Select the "Retrieve EID/UID" option from the main page of the mobile app.

Step 2: On the next page, fill in the required details and tap on "Request OTP".