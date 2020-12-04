Kerala braces for cyclone Burevi; Thiruvananthapuram airport to remain shut today

As cyclone Burevi is expected to make landfall on Friday, the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala will remain shut for eight hours from Friday morning.

According to a report in Indian Express, over 2000 relief camps have been opened up in Kerala as the cyclone is expected to bring 2000 relief camps.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials and informed Home Minister Amit Shah about the plan of action to tackle the cyclone.

Vijayan said at least 2,891 relief camps have been opened in various parts of the state and emergency centres have been opened at district-level, adding that the health sector was ready to combat emergency situations, the Indian Express report noted.

Red alert has been sounded in various districts in Kerala. About 15,840 people have been shifted there from disaster-prone areas.

The IMD had predicted that the storm will be through the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the state.

In view of the rough weather and sea conditions, the Indian Coast Guard has been relaying weather messages warning ships and fishermen. 35 of their disaster relief teams are ready in the East and West Coast, besides surface assets in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka that are on standby for search & rescue, relief efforts.

According to the Indian meteorological department, as of 14:30 hrs Thursday, Cyclone Burevi lay close to Pamban with an associated wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph. The cyclone is predicted to move across Pamban area over the next three Horus and would cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari between the intervening night go Thursday and Friday or during the wee hours of Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Burevi and assured them of all the possible support from the Centre.

"Have spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. (Narendra) Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states," Shah said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for cyclone Burevi.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said on Wednesday.

Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD on Wednesday also issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala on December 3 in view of the approaching cyclone.