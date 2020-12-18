Kejriwal is 'new chameleon': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi slams Delhi CM for tearing copies of farm laws

Headlines

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user asking why his films are propaganda: 'Bharat ka...'

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Health benefits of Tulsi water

From Ambani to Tata: 7 richest business families of India, their net worth

10 best films from Bollywood based on real wars to watch this Independence Day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner | Elvish Yadav Recalls His Journey, Hints At Abhishek Malhan's Overconfidence

Independence Day 2023: From Manipur To Parivarvaad, PM Modi's Full Speech On Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: A Look At Pm Modi's Turbans Over The Years

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Kejriwal is 'new chameleon': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi slams Delhi CM for tearing copies of farm laws

The Member of Parliament from New Delhi Lekhi said that the farm laws were notified in the Delhi Gazette on November 23.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for tearing copies of farm laws at the one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and said he is a "new chameleon".

Addressing a press conference here, Member of Parliament from New Delhi Lekhi said that the farm laws were notified in the Delhi Gazette on November 23.

"The Centre's three farm laws were notified in Delhi Gazette on November 23. Now, they are tearing copies of the same act in Delhi Assembly after notifying. This is opportunistic politics. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is a new chameleon, he can just change colours without qualms," Lekhi said.

"Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame when it comes to changing colours within seconds. After notifying farm laws in Delhi, he tore the copies of the acts in the Delhi Assembly. He is the expert of U-turns and a champion of bluff politics," she said.

While tearing the copies of the three recently enacted farm laws in the special assembly session, Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of bringing these laws to get funds for elections. "BJP has made the elections very costly in the last few years. The farm laws have been made by the BJP for getting funds for elections," he had said.

"BJP leaders say that the farmers could sell their produce at any place in the country. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy in the country is Rs 1,868. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, paddy is being sold at Rs 900-1,000. Where will these farmers sell their produce to earn a good price?" he had asked.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday also hit out at Kejriwal for insulting the farmers' struggle with "cheap theatrics by tearing copies of the farm laws" which he was among the first to notify in the country.

In a statement here, Badal said the Delhi Chief Minister was known as a "dramabaaz" but this time he had indulged in unparalleled hypocrisy by tearing the same laws in the Vidhan Sabha which he had notified on November 23.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Independence Day 2023: Patrolling, checking of vehicles in Delhi ahead of 15th August celebrations

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning in Uttarakhand, Delhi, UP; check latest forecast

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

Uttarakhand weather: 52 killed, 37 injured, 19 missing due to heavy rain causing landslides, flash floods

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE