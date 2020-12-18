Kejriwal is 'new chameleon': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi slams Delhi CM for tearing copies of farm laws

The Member of Parliament from New Delhi Lekhi said that the farm laws were notified in the Delhi Gazette on November 23.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for tearing copies of farm laws at the one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and said he is a "new chameleon".

Addressing a press conference here, Member of Parliament from New Delhi Lekhi said that the farm laws were notified in the Delhi Gazette on November 23.

"The Centre's three farm laws were notified in Delhi Gazette on November 23. Now, they are tearing copies of the same act in Delhi Assembly after notifying. This is opportunistic politics. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is a new chameleon, he can just change colours without qualms," Lekhi said.

"Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame when it comes to changing colours within seconds. After notifying farm laws in Delhi, he tore the copies of the acts in the Delhi Assembly. He is the expert of U-turns and a champion of bluff politics," she said.

While tearing the copies of the three recently enacted farm laws in the special assembly session, Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of bringing these laws to get funds for elections. "BJP has made the elections very costly in the last few years. The farm laws have been made by the BJP for getting funds for elections," he had said.

"BJP leaders say that the farmers could sell their produce at any place in the country. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy in the country is Rs 1,868. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, paddy is being sold at Rs 900-1,000. Where will these farmers sell their produce to earn a good price?" he had asked.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday also hit out at Kejriwal for insulting the farmers' struggle with "cheap theatrics by tearing copies of the farm laws" which he was among the first to notify in the country.

In a statement here, Badal said the Delhi Chief Minister was known as a "dramabaaz" but this time he had indulged in unparalleled hypocrisy by tearing the same laws in the Vidhan Sabha which he had notified on November 23.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.