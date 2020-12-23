Karnataka govt imposes night curfew till January 2; Christmas, New Year celebrations to be affected

In a huge dampener ahead of the Christmas-New Year festivities, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am till January 2, 2021.

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took the decision after a meeting with the Health minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 and senior officials. Aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus in wake of the new strain and the festive season, the curfew will come into force from December 23.

"In view of the new stain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021, between 10 pm and 6 am," the CM said while addressing the reporters.

Also read COVID-19: Night curfew back in THIS state over fear of new virus strain

"It will be applicable for the entire state. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID- 19 strain," he added.

This comes a day after he reportedly said there was no need for such a measure.

"We understand that the finding of a mutated strain of the virus has worried the people of the state and also the country," the CM was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced a return of night curfew for 15 days from December 22, amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of COVID-19 virus detected in the UK.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has beefed up its defences to tackle the situation, including imposing a night curfew in the jurisdiction of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and 26 other civic bodies for the next 15 days -- from December 22 till January 5.

The move for the 11 pm-6 am curfew came after conducting detailed deliberations with top officials of various departments here, said an official.