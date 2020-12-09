Jammu and Kashmir launches GI tagged Kashmiri saffron in UAE market

Now, authentic Kashmiri Saffron, which has been GI tagged--Geographical Indication, will be available in the United Arab Emirates. Kashmir saffron was given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Indian Government in May 2020, with the objective to put the Valley's brand on the global map.

A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

It was launched in UAE markets during the two-day UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020. The Summit was attended by over 200 importers, exporters, investors, and businessmen from the food and allied sectors.

A 20-member strong business delegation from Jammu and Kashmir led by Union territory's Principal Secretary (Agriculture) participated at the Summit along with a display of food products from J&K.

The saffron was officially launched by Principal Secretary (Agriculture), Government of Jammu and Kashmir Navin K Choudhary and India's Consul General to Dubai Aman Puri at one of the biggest retail chains of the country Al Maya Group.

Besides Al Maya Group, which has launched the Kashmiri saffron in the UAE market, the Lulu Group also sourced horticulture produce from J&K for the Middle East and has plans for procurement of apples, walnuts and saffron.

Navin said, "Grateful that our consulate general Aman Puri who got this tie-up done first time after Kashmir Saffron got GI Certification. This export has taken place...and export will happen to UAE's other city"

Kashmiri saffron, also known as 'Zafran' in Urdu, is a well-known product of the Union territory and the launch gives it outreach to global markets. Export of agricultural and food products from India to the UAE currently stands at USD 2.2 billion.

Work is on for a UAE-India Food Corridor Projects in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat that will increase agriculture export to USD 6-7 billion. Last year saw Kashmir Apples at Saudi Investment Summit in Riyadh due to tie up by companies in the region.