iPhone plant vandalised by employees in Karnataka over salary remittance issue

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

Delhi man sends abusive texts to TV news editor, arrested

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

Amid OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash, Yami Gautam roots for Sunny Deol, says 'we all are his fans'

India

iPhone plant vandalised by employees in Karnataka over salary remittance issue

A majority of the nearly 2,000 employees, who were exiting the facility after completing their night shift, went on a rampage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 04:15 PM IST

An iPhone manufacturing plant run by Taiwanese tech giant Wistron Corporation at Narsapura came under attack on Saturday from its employees over salary dues, the police said.

The iPhone plant established at 43 acres at Narasapura industrial area in Kolar that is around 60 km from Bengaluru. Wistron was allocated 43 acres at Narasapura industrial area from the state government after it proposed to invest around Rs 2,900 crore and assurance to give employment to over 10,000 people.

The Narasapura facility is being used to manufacture Apple's smartphone iPhoneSE, Internet of Things (IOT) products and biotech devices.

A majority of the nearly 2,000 employees, who were exiting the facility after completing their night shift, went on a rampage destroying furniture, assembly units and even attempted to set fire to vehicles.

Kolar district Deputy Commissioner of, C. Satyabhama confirmed to IANS that a section of angry employees went on a rampage over salary dues. "The company is all likely to file formal complaints with the district police soon and police action will follow soon," she said without elaborating much.

Senior police officers along with additional personnel from Kolar district have rushed to the spot.

In the videos that were shot by a few fellow employees during the arson, those leading the mobs were seen breaking glass panes and doors, turning cars upside down and attacking the offices of senior executives.

Though Wistron is yet to comment on the violence, police sources said that the employee unrest was triggered by salary remittances promised to them.

Meanwhile, sources in the police department told IANS that employees working in this plant were angry that the company was not paying the amount that was promised to them at the time of joining.

"While an engineering graduate was promised Rs 21,000 per month, his/her salary had reduced to Rs 16,000 after the prolonged lockdown and subsequently citing the pandemic as the reason it was slashed to Rs 12,000 further in the recent months. While non-engineering graduates` monthly salary was reduced to around Rs 8,000 from around Rs 15,000. The salary amount being credited to their accounts had been reducing and this seem to have triggered the unrest at least our prima facie investigations suggest that," the police said.

The police is yet to register a case but investigations are on.

