Intense cold wave sweeps north India; Srinagar, Delhi record lowest minimum temperatures

Headlines

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Meet MBA graduate who left his job after his father's death to build millet firm; now earns Rs 2 crore

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Explainer: What is the next step for Chandrayaan-3 mission?

‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ flashing on your Android phone? Here’s what it means

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Meet MBA graduate who left his job after his father's death to build millet firm; now earns Rs 2 crore

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Teej 2023: Delicious recipes for diabetes- friendly sweets

10 best yoga asanas for acidity relief

Indian herbs and spices for glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik, Deepika, Anil-starrer Fighter's motion poster: 'This threesome is...'

HomeIndia

India

Intense cold wave sweeps north India; Srinagar, Delhi record lowest minimum temperatures

IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Intensifying cold wave conditions in parts of northern India has left residents shivering as temperatures dipped in the area on Sunday (December 20).

The IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days.

There was no respite for locals in northern Varanasi city, as they struggled to carry out their daily activities in the bone-chilling cold. While some sat near the fire to warm themselves, others sipped tea to beat the cold.

In New Delhi, the situation was similar where residents dressed in multiple layers of clothing as they stepped out. Delhi on Sunday recorded the coldest morning of the season so far at 3.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, with the state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh witnessed cold to severe cold conditions.

Cold wave conditions were also observed at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Snowfall in states like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has a direct impact in other northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar city have frozen which makes rowing of boats very difficult in such parts of the lake.

The IMD had earlier said night temperatures would continue to be below normal in north India over the next week. In its forecast from December 17-24 and from December 24-30, the IMD said the minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-6 degrees over most parts of northwest, central and east India.

South Asia's winters are not as cold as other regions such as North America, but the millions of poor here are hit harder because they live in the open and do not have enough warm clothes and often die.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

After Ranbir Kapoor is slammed following Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment, actress addresses toxicity, criticism

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bids farewell to Test cricket

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Odisha till August 20, check latest forecast

World Cup 2023: Hotel rates soar in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan match

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE