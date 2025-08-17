Indian Railways: IRCTC offers BIG discounts on return tickets for THESE two festivals - Step-by-step guide HERE

Indian Railways: To use the railway's round-trip service, you must first purchase an onward ticket. The connecting journey feature can then be used to book a return ticket for the specified dates.

Indian Railways: A special round-trip program for passengers has been introduced by Indian Railways in response to the growing number of passengers during festivals. Its goal is to facilitate the purchase of tickets during holidays like Diwali and Chhath. Passengers can now receive a 20% discount on return tickets' base fare under this scheme. This will allow trains to be used more efficiently in both directions.

Festival Round Trip Scheme: Date Of Operation

This plan became operative on August 14, 2025. It was started in order to lessen crowds during holidays like Diwali and Chhath Puja. Travelers may purchase both return and onward tickets at the same time during the designated periods. There will only be a discount on the return ticket's base fare. This implies that you can benefit from this plan if you must travel from Delhi to Kolkata to celebrate the festival with your family and then return. To do this, you must purchase a ticket for the return trip from Kolkata to Delhi in addition to the ticket for the journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Also, the price of this return ticket will be discounted.

Indian Railways: Specific Dates To Avail Discounts

In order to utilize the railways' round-trip service, you must first purchase the onward ticket. The connecting journey feature can then be used to book the return ticket on the designated dates. This scheme's benefits will only be accessible when tickets are booked up until specific dates.

Date Of Departure: 13 October 2025 to 26 October 2025

Date Of Return: 17 November 2025 to 1 December 2025

Note: Please take note that discounted return trip tickets are not subject to the current 60-day advance reservation term.

How can I purchase onward tickets to continue?

Choose "Trains" from the menu when you get to IRCTC.

Either choose the dates 13–26 October 2025 from the standard booking flow, or click on "Festival Round Trip Scheme."

Proceed after reading the terms and conditions.

Choose your class, travel date, and source-destination station.

Complete the reservation process and write down the PNR number.

The "Book Return Ticket (20% Discount)" option will appear on the confirmation page or Booked Ticket History.

How can a return ticket be booked?

"Book Return Ticket (20% Discount)" is clicked.

The source and destination must match those on the subsequent ticket. The passenger list and class should match as well.

Select a trip date from November 17, 2025, to December 1, 2025.

Choose your preferred train and finish the reservation.

PNR numbers for both the forward and return trips will appear on the e-ticket following payment.

The 20% discount will only be applicable to the base fare of the return ticket. Assume a train ticket costs ₹1000. The base fare is ₹700, with a reservation charge of ₹40, a superfast charge of ₹75, and GST/other taxes of ₹185. The discount applies only to the base fare of ₹700. The remaining ₹300 includes reservation, superfast, and tax. Except for those with flexi fares, the offer is available on all classes and all trains, including special trains. There won't be any additional concessions, coupons, passes, or discounted fares for rail travel.