Indian Railways: IRCTC offers BIG discounts on return tickets for THESE two festivals - Step-by-step guide HERE

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL

From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch

Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’

Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'

Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India

Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine

The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian Railways: IRCTC offers BIG discounts on return tickets for THESE two festivals - Step-by-step guide HERE

Indian Railways: To use the railway's round-trip service, you must first purchase an onward ticket. The connecting journey feature can then be used to book a return ticket for the specified dates.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Indian Railways: IRCTC offers BIG discounts on return tickets for THESE two festivals - Step-by-step guide HERE
The round trip scheme launched by Indian Railways aims to ensure hassle-free booking.

TRENDING NOW

Indian Railways: A special round-trip program for passengers has been introduced by Indian Railways in response to the growing number of passengers during festivals. Its goal is to facilitate the purchase of tickets during holidays like Diwali and Chhath. Passengers can now receive a 20% discount on return tickets' base fare under this scheme. This will allow trains to be used more efficiently in both directions.

Festival Round Trip Scheme: Date Of Operation

This plan became operative on August 14, 2025. It was started in order to lessen crowds during holidays like Diwali and Chhath Puja. Travelers may purchase both return and onward tickets at the same time during the designated periods. There will only be a discount on the return ticket's base fare. This implies that you can benefit from this plan if you must travel from Delhi to Kolkata to celebrate the festival with your family and then return. To do this, you must purchase a ticket for the return trip from Kolkata to Delhi in addition to the ticket for the journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Also, the price of this return ticket will be discounted.

Indian Railways: Specific Dates To Avail Discounts

In order to utilize the railways' round-trip service, you must first purchase the onward ticket. The connecting journey feature can then be used to book the return ticket on the designated dates. This scheme's benefits will only be accessible when tickets are booked up until specific dates.

  • Date Of Departure: 13 October 2025 to 26 October 2025
  • Date Of Return: 17 November 2025 to 1 December 2025

Note: Please take note that discounted return trip tickets are not subject to the current 60-day advance reservation term.

How can I purchase onward tickets to continue?

  • Choose "Trains" from the menu when you get to IRCTC.
  • Either choose the dates 13–26 October 2025 from the standard booking flow, or click on "Festival Round Trip Scheme."
  • Proceed after reading the terms and conditions.
  • Choose your class, travel date, and source-destination station.
  • Complete the reservation process and write down the PNR number.
  • The "Book Return Ticket (20% Discount)" option will appear on the confirmation page or Booked Ticket History.

How can a return ticket be booked?

  • "Book Return Ticket (20% Discount)" is clicked.
  • The source and destination must match those on the subsequent ticket. The passenger list and class should match as well.
  • Select a trip date from November 17, 2025, to December 1, 2025.
  • Choose your preferred train and finish the reservation.
  • PNR numbers for both the forward and return trips will appear on the e-ticket following payment.

The 20% discount will only be applicable to the base fare of the return ticket. Assume a train ticket costs ₹1000. The base fare is ₹700, with a reservation charge of ₹40, a superfast charge of ₹75, and GST/other taxes of ₹185. The discount applies only to the base fare of ₹700. The remaining ₹300 includes reservation, superfast, and tax. Except for those with flexi fares, the offer is available on all classes and all trains, including special trains. There won't be any additional concessions, coupons, passes, or discounted fares for rail travel. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for travellers, US is offering 'visa-free' stay up to 90 days under visa waiver program 2025, check eligible countries, here's how to apply
Good news for travellers, US is offering 'visa-free' stay up to 90 days under...
NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash
NOS vs BPH: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls talks with US President Trump 'long and substantive', backs trilateral meeting with Russia ahead of Washington visit
Zelenskyy calls talks with Trump 'long and substantive', backs...
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins h
HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details
HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE