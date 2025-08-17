Indian Railways: IRCTC offers BIG discounts on return tickets for THESE two festivals - Step-by-step guide HERE

From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'
Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'
Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India
Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangama’s soulful ‘Pehla Nasha’ on 150-year-old piano wins hearts online, watch viral video
INDIA
Indian Railways: To use the railway's round-trip service, you must first purchase an onward ticket. The connecting journey feature can then be used to book a return ticket for the specified dates.
Indian Railways: A special round-trip program for passengers has been introduced by Indian Railways in response to the growing number of passengers during festivals. Its goal is to facilitate the purchase of tickets during holidays like Diwali and Chhath. Passengers can now receive a 20% discount on return tickets' base fare under this scheme. This will allow trains to be used more efficiently in both directions.
This plan became operative on August 14, 2025. It was started in order to lessen crowds during holidays like Diwali and Chhath Puja. Travelers may purchase both return and onward tickets at the same time during the designated periods. There will only be a discount on the return ticket's base fare. This implies that you can benefit from this plan if you must travel from Delhi to Kolkata to celebrate the festival with your family and then return. To do this, you must purchase a ticket for the return trip from Kolkata to Delhi in addition to the ticket for the journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Also, the price of this return ticket will be discounted.
In order to utilize the railways' round-trip service, you must first purchase the onward ticket. The connecting journey feature can then be used to book the return ticket on the designated dates. This scheme's benefits will only be accessible when tickets are booked up until specific dates.
Note: Please take note that discounted return trip tickets are not subject to the current 60-day advance reservation term.
The 20% discount will only be applicable to the base fare of the return ticket. Assume a train ticket costs ₹1000. The base fare is ₹700, with a reservation charge of ₹40, a superfast charge of ₹75, and GST/other taxes of ₹185. The discount applies only to the base fare of ₹700. The remaining ₹300 includes reservation, superfast, and tax. Except for those with flexi fares, the offer is available on all classes and all trains, including special trains. There won't be any additional concessions, coupons, passes, or discounted fares for rail travel.