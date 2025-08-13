Indian Railways: BIG relief for train passengers, TTE cannot verify tickets for 8 hours during this time of the day, BUT... Small TWIST Inside

'6.592 NOT OUT...': AI records the safe crossings of elephants across railway tracks, not the runs made by any cricketer
Indian Railways: You can complain by calling the railway helpdesk at 139 if the TTE continues to demand tickets or harasses you without reason after this time of day.
Indian Railways Rules: always work to ensure that passengers have a positive experience and don't run into any issues when traveling, especially those who go at night to avoid disturbing their sleep. Thousands of people travel by train every day, some for little distances and others for lengthy ones. People often complain that the ticket checker, or TTE, arrives at midnight to check tickets, disrupting their sleep. However, the railways have established clear-cut guidelines in this area, which will benefit the travelers.
The TTE is prohibited by railway regulations from checking tickets in sleeper or AC coaches between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The purpose of this regulation is to allow passengers to sleep soundly at night. However, in the event that a passenger boards the train after 10 p.m., the TTE is permitted to check the ticket. However, rousing up people who are already on the road without cause and requesting tickets is strictly prohibited.
If the TTE keeps requesting tickets or harasses you without cause after 10 p.m., you can file a complaint by calling the railway helpdesk at 139. This helpline is open day and night, and your concern will be addressed right away. To provide improved amenities for passengers, the railways are making a collective effort to enforce these regulations. Many times, people do not file complaints because they are unaware of the regulations, but now that you are aware of your rights, make sure to exercise them.
In order to keep the calm at night, railways have implemented additional regulations in addition to ticket verification. After ten o'clock at night, the coach's main lights are switched off. Without headphones, playing videos or listening to music is strictly forbidden. It is also deemed improper to speak loudly. Additionally, cleaning personnel move less during the night. The purpose of all these regulations is to ensure that passengers have a comfortable and peaceful journey.
The railways wants every traveler to have a positive experience, particularly at night. As a result, it's critical to understand your rights and abide by these guidelines. Keep these items in mind if you're taking the train. In addition to improving your journey, you may preserve a positive atmosphere for other people. For the travelers, this railway endeavor is a significant step that will facilitate the trip.