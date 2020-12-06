India to get new Parliament building: First look, cost, size, other key features

The new Parliament building, which will be 17,000 sqm bigger than the previous building, will be earthquake-proof.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10 and will also perform 'Bhumi Pujan'. The new Parliament building will be an epitome of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will feature crafts by local artisans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday.

"The new building will be equipped with modern amenities. The whole world will be able to see the Bhumi Pujan physically or virtually. We will invite floor leaders and chairpersons of Parliamentary Standing Committees will also be present," he said.

The construction of the new Parliament building will begin this month.

"This is a proud moment for 130 crore Indians that after Independence, with the help of Indian architects, the new building too will be made by Indian artists and will be an epitome of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Birla said.

"It will display local crafts and art from various states. It will showcase new art and handicraft of all the states," he added.

"When we commemorate the 75th year of Independent India, we would enter our new building and both chambers will sit," Birla said.

Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi will perform Bhumi pujan of the new Parliament building on 10 December. Construction work is likely to be completed by October 2022. On 75th anniversary of our Independence, Session will be held in the new Parliament. #NewParliament pic.twitter.com/bHiqASizPx — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) December 5, 2020

Features of the new Parliament building:

1. The building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members respectively.

2. The capacity of the Lok Sabha chamber is expected to be 1,224 seats for joint sittings.

3. The new building, which will be 17,000 sqm bigger than the previous, will be earthquake-proof.

4. The new building will be built on an area of 64,500 sqm at a cost of Rs 971 crores.

5. HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited has won the contract for building a new Central vista and Parliament building that will have four floors with separate access for the President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha chairperson, Members of Parliament and public.

6. The new building will be equipped with digital interfaces to create a paperless office.

7. The new building will have a Constitution hall to showcase the original Constitution.

"I am fortunate to witness this all. In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, collectively we urged the Prime Minister that our democracy has matured and we have touched new heights of development," Birla said.

Birla said the current parliament building is a heritage property and will be preserved as such. He said there is a Committee, which will look into what can be done with the old building.

"The building will be technologically sound and equipped with modern upgraded facilities. We changed many things with time but we need to think 100 years ahead and have incorporated it in the vision of this project. This won't be a building of brick and sand, but of aspirations of 130 crore people where MPs would deliberate on the needs and aspirations of people they represent," Birla said.

Earlier, Lok Sabha secretary-general Utpal Kumar Singh had informed that the construction is likely to be finished within two years so that the 75th year of Indian independence can be commemorated in the new Parliament building.