India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now

Headlines

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Benefits of drinking water

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

6 tips to heal your lungs from vaping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

HomeIndia

India

India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now

Human Development Index is the measure of a nation’s health, education, and standards of living.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India slipped one place further in the 2020 human development index released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), ending up at 131st position out of 189 nations. India was ranked 130 in the index back in 2018

Human Development Index is the measure of a nation’s health, education, and standards of living. According to the report, life expectancy of Indians at birth in 2019 was 69.7 years.

It is just a little worse than India’s neighbouring country Bangladesh which has a life expectancy of 72.6 years. The life expectancy in Pakistan at 67.3 years, the 2020 Report added.

In the medium human development, countries like India, Bhutan (129), Bangladesh (133), Nepal (142), and Pakistan (154) were ranked, the report said. India’s HDI value for 2019 is 0.645 which put it in the medium human development category.

Norway topped the index, followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Iceland. The UNDP report states that indigenous children in Cambodia, India and Thailand show more malnutrition-related issues such as stunting and wasting.

“In India different responses in parent behaviour as well as some disinvestment in girls’ health and education have led to higher malnutrition among girls than among boys as a consequence of shocks likely linked to climate change,” the report informed.

UNDP resident representative Shoko Noda believes India’s ranking drop doesn’t the nation hasn’t done well but just that some other countries have done ‘better’. “India can help other countries too and lauded its commitment to reduce carbon emissions,” Noda said.

India’s gross national income per capita fell to US $6,681 (Rs 4.90 lakh) in 2019 from US $6,829 (Rs 5.01 lakh) in 2018 on purchasing power parity (PPP) basis.

There is also evidence that Colombia to India indicates that financial security and ownership of land improve women’s security and reduce the risk of gender-based violence, clearly indicating that owning land can empower women.

Under the Paris Agreement, India pledged to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP from the 2005 level by 33–35 percent by 2030 and to obtain 40 percent of electric power capacity from non–fossil fuel sources by 2030, the report underlined.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India sets new record for most Asian Champions trophy hockey titles, beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

UP news: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of Rs 1,200 crore ethanol plant in Gorakhpur, says farmers' income to rise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE