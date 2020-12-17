India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now

Human Development Index is the measure of a nation’s health, education, and standards of living.

India slipped one place further in the 2020 human development index released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), ending up at 131st position out of 189 nations. India was ranked 130 in the index back in 2018

According to the report, life expectancy of Indians at birth in 2019 was 69.7 years.

It is just a little worse than India’s neighbouring country Bangladesh which has a life expectancy of 72.6 years. The life expectancy in Pakistan at 67.3 years, the 2020 Report added.

In the medium human development, countries like India, Bhutan (129), Bangladesh (133), Nepal (142), and Pakistan (154) were ranked, the report said. India’s HDI value for 2019 is 0.645 which put it in the medium human development category.

Norway topped the index, followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Iceland. The UNDP report states that indigenous children in Cambodia, India and Thailand show more malnutrition-related issues such as stunting and wasting.

“In India different responses in parent behaviour as well as some disinvestment in girls’ health and education have led to higher malnutrition among girls than among boys as a consequence of shocks likely linked to climate change,” the report informed.

UNDP resident representative Shoko Noda believes India’s ranking drop doesn’t the nation hasn’t done well but just that some other countries have done ‘better’. “India can help other countries too and lauded its commitment to reduce carbon emissions,” Noda said.

India’s gross national income per capita fell to US $6,681 (Rs 4.90 lakh) in 2019 from US $6,829 (Rs 5.01 lakh) in 2018 on purchasing power parity (PPP) basis.

There is also evidence that Colombia to India indicates that financial security and ownership of land improve women’s security and reduce the risk of gender-based violence, clearly indicating that owning land can empower women.

Under the Paris Agreement, India pledged to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP from the 2005 level by 33–35 percent by 2030 and to obtain 40 percent of electric power capacity from non–fossil fuel sources by 2030, the report underlined.