India's coronavirus count crosses 1 crore; recovery rate at 95.46%

India's total COVID-19 caseload on Saturday crossed the 1 crore-mark as it reported 25,153 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country crossed the grim milestone almost eleven months after the first case was reported on January 30 in Thrissur district of Kerala. Since then, the country has recorded 1,00,04,599 coronavirus cases and 1,45,136 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 infections had crossed the 10 lakh-mark on July 17; 20 lakh on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

While it took over five months to touch 10 lakh, it amassed 60 lakh with August and October.

As per the government, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. The country's death toll stands at 1,45,136.

Notably, the recovery rate is 95.46 per cent, while the death rate is 1.45 per cent. The active caseload is also below four lakh for the last 12 days. India is one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate globally.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday stated that 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested up to December 18. As many as 11,71,868 samples were tested on Friday.

The health ministry said that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December. The recoveries are more than 30 times the active cases (currently only 3.14 per cent of total cases).

This has resulted in "very high" recovery rate of more than 95 per cent, one of the highest globally. This is fuelled by 34 States and UTs reporting more than 90 per cent recovery rate.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,88,767 cases till date. Over 76 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory and in the random order they include -- Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The health ministry said that the central government's calibrated strategies through a "whole of government" approach have sharply focussed on high Recovery Rate and low Fatality Rate on a sustained basis.