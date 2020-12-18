Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

India pursued scientific evidence-based approach to deal with COVID-19: Health Minister

Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted that from being an importer of PPEs before the pandemic, India is now a net exporter of PPEs.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:19 AM IST

India pursued scientific evidence-based approach to deal with COVID-19: Health Minister
Dr Harsh Vardhan

India recognised the COVID-19 threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach to combat the situation, said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare while addressing a virtual event by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Speaking on "Build Back Better: building resilient health infrastructure and supply chains", Vardhan said on Thursday, "It has been almost one year since the outbreak of COVID-19. While the caseload infection in many parts of the world is decreasing, many others are experiencing a second or even a third peak. Fortunately, in India, the cases are steadily coming down. We recognized the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach."

Highlighting the steps taken by India to handle the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, he stated, "Our first step was to expand our present capacities swiftly, whether it was for testing, PPE production, or hospital beds. We looked at the problem in greater granularity and scaled up at an incredible pace."

He asserted that from being an importer of PPEs before the pandemic, India is now a net exporter of PPEs., adding that some of the good practices that have been developed in many countries of the world during the pandemic need to be "institutionalised".

Stressing that disaster resilience as an essential area of common interest globally, he stated, "Over the past decades, India and nations of the world have seen unprecedented progress in economic and human development. However, as COVID-19 has shown, all of this notable progress is at risk if we do not make our systems resilient. The key lesson from the pandemic is that the principles of resilience must be integral to our quest for economic growth as individual nations and the international community."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.