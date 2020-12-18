India in touch with China over 39 Indians on ships stranded in Chinese waters: MEA

Headlines

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user asking why his films are propaganda: 'Bharat ka...'

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Health benefits of Tulsi water

From Ambani to Tata: 7 richest business families of India, their net worth

10 best films from Bollywood based on real wars to watch this Independence Day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner | Elvish Yadav Recalls His Journey, Hints At Abhishek Malhan's Overconfidence

Independence Day 2023: From Manipur To Parivarvaad, PM Modi's Full Speech On Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: A Look At Pm Modi's Turbans Over The Years

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

India in touch with China over 39 Indians on ships stranded in Chinese waters: MEA

The owners of the shipping companies and the receivers of the cargo have been informed of the reasons for the delay in unloading of the cargo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India continues to be in regular touch with authorities in China to resolve the issue of several ships with Indian crew stranded in Chinese waters.

"The government continues to be in regular touch with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest and also to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are taken care of," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava said that the bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath has been on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13, and has 23 Indian nationals on board.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo, Srivastava said at his virtual weekly media briefing.

MEA also added that the owners of the shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay in unloading of the cargo.

"Our embassy is in touch with Chinese authorities in this matter. The Chinese authorities have conveyed to us that due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by local authorities, the crew change is not permitted from these ports and the owners of these shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned that the Indian government is in touch with authorities to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are being taken care of.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Independence Day 2023: Patrolling, checking of vehicles in Delhi ahead of 15th August celebrations

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning in Uttarakhand, Delhi, UP; check latest forecast

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

Uttarakhand weather: 52 killed, 37 injured, 19 missing due to heavy rain causing landslides, flash floods

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE