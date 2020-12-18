India in touch with China over 39 Indians on ships stranded in Chinese waters: MEA

The owners of the shipping companies and the receivers of the cargo have been informed of the reasons for the delay in unloading of the cargo.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India continues to be in regular touch with authorities in China to resolve the issue of several ships with Indian crew stranded in Chinese waters.

"The government continues to be in regular touch with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest and also to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are taken care of," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava said that the bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath has been on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13, and has 23 Indian nationals on board.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo, Srivastava said at his virtual weekly media briefing.

MEA also added that the owners of the shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay in unloading of the cargo.

"Our embassy is in touch with Chinese authorities in this matter. The Chinese authorities have conveyed to us that due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by local authorities, the crew change is not permitted from these ports and the owners of these shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned that the Indian government is in touch with authorities to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are being taken care of.