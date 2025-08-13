Twitter
INDIA

IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 days - Leave your home with proper protection

Weather Update: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand from August 10 to August 14. Significant rains are predicted for isolated areas in Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa between August 13 and 18.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 03:43 PM IST

IMD Weather Update: THESE 3 states are under heavy rain alert for the next 7 days - Leave your home with proper protection
IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall alert in several parts of the country

IMD Weather News: Heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts have been issued nationwide by IMD. Travelers should carefully plan their trips and monitor weather reports now that monsoon activities are intensifying in the majority of states. Given that a number of locations are at increased danger for landslides, flooding, and urban waterlogging, it is essential that these warnings be taken seriously. Several states will have heavy to extremely heavy rainfall throughout the course of a seven-day national report.

Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in some places due to the rise in monsoon activity. In the middle of the Bay of Bengal, there is a cyclonic circulation of higher air pressure. A low pressure system is expected to develop in the West Bay of Bengal on August 13 as a result of its impact, and it might get stronger over the course of the following 48 hours. Rain is being encouraged by cyclonic circulations that exist in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and other locations. There are also ongoing westher unrest in the western areas of Jammu and Kashmir and North Pakistan.

Orange Alert: Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand 

Some areas of Uttarakhand are expected to see exceptionally heavy rain on August 13. Over the next seven days, areas like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast India, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to see heavy to extremely high rainfall, according to reports. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are under an orange alert, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand from August 10 to August 14. Several districts in Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and Nabarangpur, are under an orange warning from August 12 to 14.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert In These States

Sikkim and West Bengal are expected to see extremely heavy rainfall today. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are all expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday. In isolated locations throughout Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, significant rains are expected from August 13 to 18. Extremely heavy rains are also expected over Ghat regions. The next five to seven days will bring light to moderate precipitation to numerous locations across the nation. During this time, lightning along with thunder is possible. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to residents in flood-prone areas to stay vigilant and exercise caution since these weather systems can make landslides and floods more likely.

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR

The rainy season will likely continue in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Several neighborhoods reported street flooding, and the airport was disrupted by early morning storms that resulted in flight delays and cancellations. There are also reports that the Yamuna River is getting close to its danger level. Residents in the impacted areas are advised to remain tuned for additional updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the days ahead, as India is now witnessing an active and long monsoon across multiple regions.

According to estimates, landslides and flooding brought on by the constant rains have closed more than 300 highways as of right now. Visitors should be ready for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h, and heavy to extremely heavy rains.

