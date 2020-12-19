Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal: Check Day 1 full schedule here

Union Minister Amit Shah will start his two-day visit to the poll-bound state of West Bengal on Saturday. The visit comes on the back of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari tendering his resignation from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He is all set to join the BJP.

It was also learned from sources that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke to Adhikari on Tuesday for about four minutes wishing him on his birthday.

The BJP leader explained that if Subhendu Adhikari joined BJP, it will have a huge impact mostly in South Bengal, old Midnapore, West Midnapore, and many other areas like Murshidabad. "In 2019, the people of North Bengal had overthrown the Trinamool Congress. The party has a bit of grip in South Bengal. But if Shubhendu Adhikari joins BJP, they’ll lose that too," BJP MP Nisith Pramanik told news agency ANI.

Shah is likely to induct the former state minister into the party. He will also hold roadshows, attend public rallies.

On Saturday, he will address a political rally and have lunch at a farmer's residence in Midnapore.

A roadshow in Birbhum has been scheduled for Sunday.

Here is the entire schedule of Shah's first day visit to West Bengal:

Kolkata

10 am -Amit Shah to leave West Ind hotel.

10:10 am – Shah visits Vivekananda Museum.

11:30am – Shah leaves for Dum Dum airport to go to Midnapore.

Midnapore

12:15 pm – Amit Shah to land at Helipad

12:30 pm – Shah will visit Siddheshwari Mandir or Khudiram Statue.

1:15 pm – Visits Mahamaya Mandir.

1:30 pm to 2:30 pm – Shah has lunch at Balijuri Village

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm – College Ground Public Rally.

3:45 pm – Takes off from Kolkata from Helipad.

After Return to Kolkata

4:15 pm- He lands at Dum Dum Airport

4:30 pm-Rests in West Inn Hotel

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm – Goes to Parklane.

7:30 pm to 9 pm – Attends meeting at a hotel