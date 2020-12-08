High-security registration plates not mandatory for old vehicles in this state

In what comes as a relief for vehicle owners in Uttar Pradesh, it will no longer be necessary to get high-security number plates in vehicles registered before April 2019. The UP transport department withdrew the October 22 order which had said it was mandatory for all vehicles to get the high-security number plates.

AK Pandey, the additional transport commissioner said it would no longer be necessary to have HSRP in the older vehicles.

The transport department will have its own website to simplify the booking of high-security number plates. For this, the department will prepare a portal consisting of the Society of Automobile Manufacturers.

Also read Gujarat: Special drive on holidays to tackle HSRP backlog

What is a high-security registration plate after all?

HSRPs will be an aluminium plate with a hologram on it. These holograms will have a laser-branded permanent identification number, which cannot be copied. The colour-coded stickers would be meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel type. But what is interesting is that these stickers will include details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

How to order HSRP and colour-coded stickers?

-For high-security number plate the owner would need to visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for registration. This site is specifically for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

-He would have to then choose between the option of private and public transport.

-The owner will further have to mark the fuel type- petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, CNG cum petrol and proceed with marking the vehicle category.

-Now in the vehicle category, you will have to choose options like car, scooter, motorcycle, auto etc.

-The car owner will also have to fill the brand details of their vehicle.

-Now you will have to choose options for states, after which you will see dealer details.

-The vehicle information to be filled during the process includes the registration number, registration date, engine number, chassis number.

-Now a new window will open, where you will have to fill in your personal details that include his/her personal details like mobile number, address.

-Now you will have to feed in the details of booking of the vehicle like the day, time etc.

-Once you finish all the details, you will proceed to payment. On completing the process an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and the process will be generated.

-Some dealers are also providing offline services. The customers will be charged Rs 600-1100 for a four-wheeler and Rs 300-400 for a two-wheeler.

According to an estimate, about 50 lakh two-wheelers and 21 lakh cars reportedly do not have HSRPs in Delhi.