Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 accused in special court

The CBI also submitted that it will take the victim’s brother, who had registered the FIR in the matter, to Gujarat for a psychological assessment.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:13 PM IST

After nearly three months of the horrific murder and alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four people before a special SC/ST court in Lucknow. The chargesheet was filed under Sections 302 (murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The CBI had, on December 16, submitted before the Allahabad High Court that a chargesheet would be filed by December 18 in the matter.

The investigating agency also submitted that it will take the Hathras case victim’s brother, who had registered the FIR in the matter, to Gujarat for a psychological assessment.

The CBI had taken up the investigation in the matter on October 11. It has questioned over 50 people in the case including the family members of the victim.

According to the CBI, it has conducted brain mapping of all four accused persons.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped on September 14.

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the local administration had cremated her body in the dead of the night in a field allegedly without the consent or the presence of the victim’s family.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, being conducted by the CBI into the Hathras case.

Several Opposition leaders including, the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been detained on their way to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. Rahul Gandhi had also alleged that he was pushed to the ground and lathi-charged when he and Priyanka Gandhi were marching on the highway after their convoy was stopped by Uttar Pradesh policemen. They were later released and taken by the policemen back to Delhi.

