Gujarat to administer COVID-19 vaccine in four stages, confirms Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccine to its people in four stages. First to get the vaccine will be healthcare workers followed by corona warriors, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with comorbidities, said the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

While speaking to the media the CM said, "the entire system is engaged in this work. The work of data collection for the targeted people for vaccination is going on. When the vaccine comes, its distribution and supply chain strategy to the last person in the society will be implemented."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that a COVID-19 vaccine will very soon be available in India. However, he was quick to remind people not to be careless and abide by all necessary Covid-19 protection measures like social distancing, use of mask and hand sanitisation.

While speaking at the inaugural function of the Agra Metro construction through video conferencing the PM said, "Awaiting Corona's vaccine. As per my recent discussion with scientists, I hope there will be no more delay now. But there should be no carelessness in following Covid prevention measures."

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had personally visited top vaccine hubs of the country to take stock of vaccine development. The PM had visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Meanwhile, 1,455 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Sunday which pushed the count to 2,18,788. The cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 4,081.