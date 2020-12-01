Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies of coronavirus, PM Modi offers condolences

Abhay Bharadwaj, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday in Chennai.

Bharadwaj, 66, was a renowned lawyer and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020. With his demise, Gujarat has lost two Rajya Sabha members within a week. Senior Congress leader and Treasurer Ahmed Patel had also succumbed on November 26 to the COVID-19 virus.

After contracting the virus, the Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Bharadwaj was admitted in the ICU ward of a Rajkot hospital for a month. Later he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai due to his deteriorating condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri AbhayvBhardwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad that we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends... Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.