Greater Noida police bust sex racket is spa centre, 18 including 7 women arrested

The Greater Noida police have busted a sex racket and arrested 18 people, including seven women for involvement in illegal sex trade. The racket was busted was cops of the Beta 2 police station raided a spa centre located in the Jagat Farm market on Monday.

The police had received information that a sex racket was being run in the name of the spa centre, after which raids were conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Greater Noida Rajesh Kumar Singh informed that further action is being taken against the accused. "Seven women and 11 men have been arrested for their involvement in the illegal sex trade at the spa centre. Further action is being taken against all these by registering an FIR," Singh said.

A total of 18 mobile phones, two CCTV digital video recorders, eight jewellery items of yellow metals, tablets of Viagra and other items from them. A case has been registered against the accused under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956.

A report by Hindustan Times cited the FIR saying that the police team raided the place and found a person at the reception. “The receptionist was identified as Deepak, a supervisor of the spa centre. He is a resident of Shahberi in Greater Noida West,” the FIR said.

Upon questioning, Deepak informed that the spa centre was running a sex racket. “The spa centre used to charge ₹2,000-5,000 from each customer and took 50% commission and paid rest amount to the women,” complainant Brijnandan Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida 1, stated in the FIR.