Govt to set up National Advisory Board for road and vehicle safety

In a first, the government will set up an Advisory Road Safety Board that will aim to promote road and vehicle safety. The Board will have experts and professionals who will guide and advise the government on issues of road and vehicle safety. The move is being seen as the Narendra Modi government's another push for road and vehicle safety.

A draft notification has been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for establishing the National Road Safety Board. The proposed Board will be tasked to perform several responsibilities on road safety, including:

- promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology for regulating traffic movements and road safety.

- registering and licensing of motor vehicles.

- determining the cost of safety equipment.

- deciding on the standards of design, weight, construction, manufacturing process, operation and maintenance, recall of vehicles and safety equipment.

In the draft notification, the government has invited suggestions from the public and stakeholders in the next 30 days before issuing the final notification.

The proposed Safety Board will consist of a Chairman and a maximum of 7 other members. It is being formed in accordance with the new Motor Vehicle Act.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that concerted efforts have resulted in reducing road accidents significantly.

Gadkari was addressing a virtual road safety event organised by the World Bank. Expressing concerns over India accounting for 11 per cent share in global road accident deaths, he said that 3.14 per cent of the country's GDP is lost due to the crashes.

"Eleven per cent of global road accident deaths occur in India. Actually, 3.14 per cent of national GDP is lost due to road accidents," Gadkari said.

He added that the government's efforts have resulted in the reduction of crashes. "Our road accidents and death percentage have already reduced up to 20 per cent...We are working very hard for this."