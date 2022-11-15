Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ghaziabad: Man, missing for four years, found buried in the house; wife, lover shot him, collected blood in bucket

Ghaziabad: The police recently reopened the case and questioned the victim's daughter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Man, missing for four years, found buried in the house; wife, lover shot him, collected blood in bucket
Police (File)

Ghaziabad: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad -- who had been missing for four years -- was found buried inside his house. The police have arrested his wife and his lover. 

Ghaziabad SP Deeksha Sharma told ANI that the police received the body on Monday.

The deceased Chandraveer was allegedly murdered by his wife and lover Arun. They allegedly dug the body inside their house. 

The man had been reported missing. 

The police recently reopened the case and questioned the victim's daughter. The victim's mother had also suspected the involvement of the woman and her paramour.  

The victim's brother had also filed a police complaint saying his wife had been having an affair with a neighbor. 

They later confessed to killing the man. 

Also read: Ghaziabad: Video from late-night farmhouse party goes viral, FIR registered

The police found the missing with missing hand. The man had chopped off the victim's hand to conceal his identity as he had a tattoo. 

The victim had come drunk home that day. Arun shot him and his wife put a bucket to collect the blood oozing out of his head.

They later dug the pit and built a floor to avoid detection.   

The police have recovered the bucket and the murder weapon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.