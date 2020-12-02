Headlines

Former High Court Judge CS Karnan arrested for objectionable video threatening several judges

SC had sentenced Karnan to six months' imprisonment in May 2017 after he was found guilty for contempt of court, judiciary and the judicial process.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 05:45 PM IST

Former judge of Madras and Calcutta High Courts, C S Karnan on Wednesday was arrested by the Chennai police over his online remarks on judges. This comes a month after Karnan was booked for his remarks against several former and sitting judges of the high court and Supreme Court of India.

Karnan was booked over an online video, in which he is purportedly heard threatening several high court and Supreme Court judges and making objectionable comments on their wives. It also showed Karnan alleging that some judges of the Supreme Court and the high court 'sexually assulted women staff', openly naming the victims.

The Central Crime Branch of Chennai took the ex-judge into custody. The Madras High Court had recently come down heavily on the police for lack of action against ex-Judge Karnan.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court had directed the Director General of Police and Chennai Police Commissioner to personally appear before it on December 7 to apprise the bench of the progress of the probe against Karnan. 

On October 27, the Chennai police cyber cell had registered a case against him following a complaint by a lawyer of the Madras High Court. Several senior lawyers of the Madras High Court had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, SA Bobde against Karnan.

The Tamil Nadu Police in its counter affidavit had told the Court that two rounds of interrogation have been conducted with the accused. Referring to this counter affidavit, the Bar Council informed the Court that the former Judge had admitted to the commission of the alleged offence during the course of interrogation and yet, further steps were not taken to arrest him.

The Council alleged that a second notice for appearance under Section 41-A CrPC was issued to the former Judge, whereas otherwise this provision is only 'selectively resorted to'.

The Supreme Court had sentenced Karnan to six months' imprisonment in May 2017 after he was found guilty by a seven-judge bench for the contempt of the apex court, the judiciary and the judicial process. He was punished six months to his retirement.

His tenured was marred by several corruption allegation charges which he denied saying he was targeted because of his Dalit background.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

