DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi's 'three M' attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

Delhi man sends abusive texts to TV news editor, arrested

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

Fog, farmers' protests disrupt train schedules, here's list of trains fully/partially cancelled till January 31

Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 1 as per NE railways CPRO Pankaj Kumar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 02:16 AM IST

As Northern India reels under dense fog and farmers' protests at the borders of the national capital, Indian Railways on Saturday cancelled several trains.

"Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 1," Northeastern railways CPRO Pankaj Kumar said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Trains cancelled as per HT report

Train number 02571 - Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar terminus will be cancelled on all Wednesdays and Sundays between December 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30, January 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, and 31.

Train number 02572 - Anand Vihar terminus - Gorakhpur will be cancelled on all Mondays and Thursdays between December 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 and January 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28.

Trains partially cancelled

Train number 05004 - Gorakhpur - Kanpur Anwarganj will be partially cancelled from Prayagraj Rambagh to Kanpur between December 16 and January 31.

Train number 05003 - Kanpur Anwarganj - Gorakhpur will be partially cancelled from Anwarganj to Prayagraj Rambagh between December 16 and January 31.

Meanwhile, on Friday Northern Railway authorities extended the cancellation, short-termination and diversion of at least 16 trains in the state of Punjab due to the farmers' protest.

Due to Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee blocking the tracks at the Jandiala Guru railway station in Amritsar and the trains to and from Amritsar were being diverted via Beas, Tarn Taran and Bhagtan Wala railway stations. 

Trains affected due to farmers' protests

Train number 05212 - Amritsar - Darbhanga, scheduled to depart from Amritsar on December 13, stands cancelled.

Train number 04652 - scheduled to depart from Amritsar, will depart from Amritsar-Jayanagar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar - Ambala.

Train number 04651 - scheduled to depart from Jayanagar will be run to Jayanagar - Amritsar Ambala. It stands partially cancelled between Amritsar - Ambala.

