Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur highway, toll plazas today; 3500 police personnel deployed

With farmers gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said.

It said that police will keep a close watch on protestors who may disrupt law and order under the guise of the movement at the Badarpur Border, Gurugram Faridabad, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, Pali Crusher Zone and Dhauj toll plazas.

Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment.

While talking to the media on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) [BKU(R)] chief Balbir Rajewal said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12."

The farmers' union chief also announced that they will "stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders."

In view of the decision of various farmers' associations to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (National Highway-48), the District Magistrate of Gurugram Amit Khatri has appointed 68 Duty Magistrates at multiple locations in the district on Friday.

These duty magistrates will be on duty along with the police officers throughout the day.

After the farmers decided on Wednesday to intensify their protest, Gurugram Police already beefed up security at key roads of the city along with, toll plazas, Delhi-Haryana border and state highways in view of protesters' plan to block the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on December 12.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at various points along NH-48 to ensure law and order is maintained and there is no disruption to traffic movement.

Police officials have been asked to intensify patrolling in all the sensitive locations, especially in border areas and Kherki Daula toll plaza so as to prevent any untoward incident.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police on Friday again beefed up the security at the Delhi-Gurugram border on the national highway.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) [BKU(B)] has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed".

The farmers' group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same.

The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for about two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

(With agency inputs)