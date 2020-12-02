Farmers' protest: Northern Railway cancels, diverts few trains; check details

In wake of the farmers' protests, some trains run by Northern Railway have been cancelled/short terminated/short-originated/diverted.

The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

The 04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further order.

The 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. The 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh. The 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas.

The 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment.

Also read Talks between Centre and protesting farmers fail to end deadlock, another meeting on December 3

The 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana.

This comes as the talks between the government and the representatives of 35 agitating organisations remained inconclusive during a marathon meeting that was held on Tuesday.

The government during the meeting offered to set up a committee to look into the issues of the protesting farmers. But the farmers' leaders rejected the Centre's proposal and insisted on the repealing of the new farm law termed by them as "anti-farmers".