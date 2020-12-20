Farmers' protest: Next round of talks could be held in 2-3 days, says Haryana CM after meeting Tomar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that another round of talks between the Centre and farmers' unions on the issue of the three recently enacted farm laws could be on the cards.

After meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence over the ongoing farmers' issue, Khattar told the media that another round of talks could be held in the next two-three days. "A solution to this issue (farmers' protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon."

The Centre is ready to talk to the farmers over their issues related to the new farm laws clause by clause, he said.

"There can't be any solution within the boundary of 'yes or no'. Solutions can be found only after discussion on specific issues. We are hopeful of positive outcome," Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement, PTI reported.

"Effort is to find solutions through dialogue. Farmers are our own people and I completely empathise with them. I called on Union agriculture minister to update him on the inputs I received from some people who met me as well and shared some more changes (to the farm laws)," Khattar said, according to the statement.

The government can think of changes to the farm laws more than what it has done, he added.

The protest by the farmers in and around the national capital against the three new farm laws entered its 25th day on Sunday.

Several meetings have been held between cabinet ministers and farmers' union leaders over the farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal dispute, Khattar urged Punjab's farmers to take the issue seriously. He said crops in Punjab get damaged due to excess water and therefore this issue need to be resolved.

Khattar said, "I appeal to the farmers of Punjab to seriously consider the matter. The farmers of Haryana are struggling with a shortage of irrigation facilities. We demand that the construction of the SYL canal be completed," he said.

"However, the case is due in the Supreme Court," he added.

(With agency inputs)