Farmers' protest: Government ready to amend farm bills, says MSP will stay

The farmers' protest against agricultural laws entered the 14th day on Wednesday. To end the agitation and resolve the farmers' issues, five rounds of talks have been held between the government and the representatives of the farmers, but so far no result has been achieved. Meanwhile, the government has sent a proposal to the farmers, in which it has been said that what changes have been proposed that can be made in the new farm laws.

The proposal has been prepared by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for amendment of the three agricultural laws. It has been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah's house for approval. The proposal will be sent to the farmers' organizations shortly after receiving Amit Shah's approval.

What are the things mentioned in the proposal?

Several things have been mentioned in the proposals sent by the government to the farmers which mainly mention the minimum support price (MSP). Apart from this, the government has included pointers including contract farming, farmers' convenience in the mandi system and some taxes on private players.

These things found a place in the government proposal:

- MSP will not end, the government will continue with the MSP

- There will be a major change in the APMC act

- Private players will have to register

- Government will also give farmers the right to go to court in contract forming. Approval will be given for the formation of different fast track courts.

- Approval to tax private players

Meanwhile, farmer leaders held their informal discussions at the Singhu border on the Delhi-Ambala route while awaiting the arrival of representatives of other farmer unions for the formal meeting fixed for noon.

The meeting was called after Tuesday night`s meeting between a delegation of 13 farmer leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah remained inconclusive.

Over 32 farmer organisations under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha were to meet at noon at the Singhu border to discuss their major demands and the future action plan.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on Delhi's borders with Haryana and UP since November 26 against three contentious farm laws enacted in September. As five rounds of government-farmer talks remained inconclusive.