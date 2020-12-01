Farmers' protest: Are autos, taxis going on a strike in Delhi? Autorickshaw union clears doubts

Delhi Autorickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union issued a clarification on Tuesday that autorickshaws and taxis will not go on a strike in Delhi in support of protesting farmers.

The unions said that the drivers cannot afford to protest as there is already a decline in work opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're with protesting farmers like the entire country. But I'd like to clarify that Delhi autorickshaws and taxis won't go on strike. We've already been out of work for four months and can't afford to go on strikes now," said Rajendar Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union.

He alleged that the protesting unions are doing the opposition's bidding and made farmers' issues a political matter.

"This has become a political matter. The unions that are protesting are making the issue political on Congress's bidding. In this situation, with the COVID-19 infection all around, we don't want to give inconvenience to the people of Delhi, and it's our duty to stand with them," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.