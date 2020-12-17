Headlines

Delhi: Farmers' group from Punjab starts informal school for slum kids at Singhu Border

The temporary school is part of the multiple 'sewa' practices being offered at the protest site.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:55 AM IST

As the farmers' protests reached day 22, it has now been established how the agrarian agitators are making do with their resources to make sure they can keep the protest going against the farm laws introduced by Centre.

With several rounds of talks with the government ending in deadlock, the protesters have found new ways to help each other and those living around the protest site, be it community kitchens, medical services or libraries.

In one such case, a group of farmers from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib started an 'informal school' in a makeshift tent for local slum children at the Singhu border on Monday.

Pioneered by writer Bir Singh and advocate Dinesh Chaddha, the temporary school is part of the multiple 'sewa' practices being offered at the protest site, where thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for over two weeks now.

"Everything here is "sewa". We saw so many children from neighbouring slums roaming around for food, and thought why not also help them keep engaged in a constructive way," PTI quoted Satnam Singh, a volunteer, as saying.

According to Satnam, educated individuals among the farmers, who have Bachelor's or PhD degrees, have been teaching the children. The temporary school already has 60-70 children across age groups, who come there every day to read, write, draw and listen to stories.

Storybooks have been made available to children in Hindi as the local children speak the language.

"The first day we had to encourage them to come and study here by giving them fruit juice and snacks, but over the last two days, they have been coming on their own, and have brought their friends too," Satnam Singh told PTI.

The farmers have arranged a similar facility at the Tikri border protest site as well.

In the evenings, the tent is used to recreate a tradition -- "Sanjhi Sath" -- from back home - where the villagers gather to listen to their elders' advice.

There have been several rounds of talks between farmers' representatives and the Central Government but protests are going on all around the different borders of Delhi.

Farmers are still camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders while braving the shivering cold with several demands, including the repealing of the new farm laws.

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

