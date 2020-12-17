Exclusive: BJP forms 'Special-7' for upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections

For a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, seven central leaders have been deployed who will directly look into their six Lok Sabha seats.

With an eye on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with its 'Special-7' to chalk out a strategy.

The BJP in West Bengal is deploying seven central leaders for the upcoming assembly poll. The leaders are--Sanjeev Balyan, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandaviya, Keshav Maurya, Pradhan Singh Patel and Narrotam Mishra.

Union Home minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to West Bengal, will hold a separate meeting with these seven leaders. He is scheduled to visit the state on December 19-20 and chalk out a plan for the leader on December 19 evening in Kolkata. Shah is likely to do so after returning from West Midnapore district.

Each leader will interact from booth level workers to senior leaders and tailor-make strategies suiting the constituencies. Leaders will start arriving in West Bengal from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over current law and order situation in the state, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that "there is no rule of law in the state and the power of the police is being abused".

"There is no rule of law in this state, democracy is being hurt here. The police are being politicised. We are forgetting that we all are accountable to the law. Good governance is impossible without following the law. I take note of all violent incidents. Government employees must be apolitical. The power of the police is being abused. The anarchy of the state continues," he said here.

Commenting on the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, he said: "I am responsible for defending the Constitution. We will take appropriate steps to ensure smooth voting. Fear must be removed from people's minds. No chaos will be tolerated," he added.

The Governor further said that the rape cases are on the surge in the state.