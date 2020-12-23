Eminent Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19 complications

Headlines

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, married into millionaire family that owns Domino’s India; net worth is…

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

8 Benefits of doing face massage

8 most expensive houses in India

8 times when lead actors were replaced in popular Bollywood sequels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Know Why Apple Will Pay Rs 5000 Per Person To iPhone 6, 7 Or iPhone SE Series Users

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

Sunny Deol's Juhu villa will not be auctioned after bank withdraws notice, Congress' Jairam Ramesh asks 'wonder who...'

HomeIndia

India

Eminent Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19 complications

A former Kerala State Woman's Commission Chairperson, Sugathakumari was honoured with 'Padma Shri' in 2006.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Malayalam poet, writer and environmentalist Sugathakumari passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The 86-year-old, undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, breathed her last at 10:52 AM.

Fondly known as 'Sugatha Teacher' by her hundreds of admirers and followers, the activist-poet had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college after being diagnosed with the viral infection on December 21.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Sugathakumari and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of poet Sugathakumari. As a doyenne of Malayalam literature and with a career that spans decades, she has left an indelible mark on Kerala`s cultural life. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and join them in sorrow."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, and BJP state President K Surendran also mourned the passing away of the renowned poet.

All about Sugathakumari

One of the most noted poets in Malayalam, Sugathakumari was born in Aranmula on 3 January 1934.

Sugathakumari shot to fame during the 80s while leading a major agitation against the Silent Valley hydroelectricity project. The government had to cancel the project, as the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi directly intervened in the matter.

A former Kerala State Woman's Commission Chairperson, Sugathakumari was honoured with 'Padma Shri' in 2006, while the higher literary award Saraswati Samman reached her in 2013 for her poetic collection "Manalezhuth" (The Writing on the Sand).

Awards won by Sugathakumari

Many accolades she won in her lifetime include the Sahitya Akademi award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Odakkuzhal Award, Ashan Prize and so on.

Sugathakumari's noted literary works

Her noted literary works include Pathirappookal (Flowers of Midnight), Raathrimazha (Night Rain), Manavahridayam (Heart of Humanity), Muthuchippi, Irulchirakukal and Swapnabhoomi.

A true environmentalist

Sugathakumari was a major voice in the coastal state on environment-related activities and social actions and would not allow even a single tree to be felled. A fearless and tireless fighter in real life, she led several agitations for the environmental cause and conservation of nature. She was the founder secretary of the Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, an organisation for the protection of nature.

While she had many critics due to her style of functioning during the early days of environmental activities, recurring floods and climate changes even led her ardent critics to come out in support of her environmental activities.

She also established 'Abhaya', a centre to house deprived women and children, including financially poor, rape survivors, domestic violence victims and drug addicts.

Under the network, Abhayabala set up for the deprived children are imparted education and housing until Class 12 and thereafter housed at Athani, another unit under Abhayagramam for woman and children. Quite a few Abhayabala inmates have become engineers, lawyers, teachers, and even a doctor.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Explainer: How did 17 Indian youths become captives of mafia in Libya?

Manipur: ‘Sexual assault of women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to President Murmu

Happy Onam 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Nag Panchami 2023: Dos and don’ts to follow on this auspicious festival

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE