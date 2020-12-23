Eminent Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19 complications

A former Kerala State Woman's Commission Chairperson, Sugathakumari was honoured with 'Padma Shri' in 2006.

Malayalam poet, writer and environmentalist Sugathakumari passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The 86-year-old, undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, breathed her last at 10:52 AM.

Fondly known as 'Sugatha Teacher' by her hundreds of admirers and followers, the activist-poet had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college after being diagnosed with the viral infection on December 21.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Sugathakumari and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of poet Sugathakumari. As a doyenne of Malayalam literature and with a career that spans decades, she has left an indelible mark on Kerala`s cultural life. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and join them in sorrow."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, and BJP state President K Surendran also mourned the passing away of the renowned poet.

All about Sugathakumari

One of the most noted poets in Malayalam, Sugathakumari was born in Aranmula on 3 January 1934.

Sugathakumari shot to fame during the 80s while leading a major agitation against the Silent Valley hydroelectricity project. The government had to cancel the project, as the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi directly intervened in the matter.

A former Kerala State Woman's Commission Chairperson, Sugathakumari was honoured with 'Padma Shri' in 2006, while the higher literary award Saraswati Samman reached her in 2013 for her poetic collection "Manalezhuth" (The Writing on the Sand).

Awards won by Sugathakumari

Many accolades she won in her lifetime include the Sahitya Akademi award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Odakkuzhal Award, Ashan Prize and so on.

Sugathakumari's noted literary works

Her noted literary works include Pathirappookal (Flowers of Midnight), Raathrimazha (Night Rain), Manavahridayam (Heart of Humanity), Muthuchippi, Irulchirakukal and Swapnabhoomi.

A true environmentalist

Sugathakumari was a major voice in the coastal state on environment-related activities and social actions and would not allow even a single tree to be felled. A fearless and tireless fighter in real life, she led several agitations for the environmental cause and conservation of nature. She was the founder secretary of the Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, an organisation for the protection of nature.

While she had many critics due to her style of functioning during the early days of environmental activities, recurring floods and climate changes even led her ardent critics to come out in support of her environmental activities.

She also established 'Abhaya', a centre to house deprived women and children, including financially poor, rape survivors, domestic violence victims and drug addicts.

Under the network, Abhayabala set up for the deprived children are imparted education and housing until Class 12 and thereafter housed at Athani, another unit under Abhayagramam for woman and children. Quite a few Abhayabala inmates have become engineers, lawyers, teachers, and even a doctor.

(With agency inputs)