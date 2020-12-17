DNA Special: Patience, cooperation are two important aspects of development

India is called a developing country. In our country, people want 24 hours of electricity and water, but when streets are dug up outside someone's house, we start protesting. We need beautiful and wide roads in our villages and cities, but when a road is closed, we protest. This is because we want instant development. We all want development but we don’t want to pay a price for the same or suffer any form of hardship. We fail to understand that development is not an instant noodle that can be readied in just two minutes.

A number of developmental works are underway for the smart city plan in Agra, which is just 200 km away from the national capital Delhi. The work of laying a pipeline is also being done on the road connecting Agra Fort to Taj Mahal. However, it is unfortunate that these developmental works have now become a problem for the Agra administration. Roads are closed and people are facing a lot of issues commuting. People are complaining. They see the work that is in progress but turn a blind eye to the long-term development of the city.

Development depends on two things --- patience and cooperation, but in this instant development model, people neither have the patience nor want to cooperate.

Through this report, we want you to understand the true meaning of development.

Renowned US economist Joseph Stiglitz says, “Development is about transforming the lives of people.. not just transforming economies”. This means development is a means of bringing about a positive change in the lives of the common man, not just a change to the economy.

However, this is not the people's view of development in our country. The construction of schools, roads, colleges, dams and hospitals in our country is considered as development. But, in fact, it is not development. These are only symptoms of development. So, today, we want to tell you about the true meaning of development.

The word ' develop' was used for the first time in the 16th century. However, the word was found to be the real hallmark in the 18th century, when its use increased considerably. That is where the differences between developed and developing countries were revealed.

Development means advancement or progress and it depends on two things as we told you --- patience and cooperation.

Take the instance of the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. There is a lot of water problem in this district and the same issue remains the priority of the people during the elections. Some time ago, about 12,000 people from 400 villages had launched a campaign to save water. These people built nearly two lakh small ponds to save water and also constructed 52 small dams in 225 villages.

However, there are still many people in our country who consider development as the responsibility of the government alone. We are not saying here that development works are not the responsibility of the government, but each one of us should take the onus for development.