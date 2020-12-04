DNA Special: Many facets of farmers' agitation

On Thursday, when the agitating farmers went to Vigyan Bhawan for the fourth round of talks with the government, they refused to eat the food or drink tea given to them by the government. Earlier too, they refused to eat anything during the meeting with the government. Instead, they asked the government’s representatives to come to the Singhu border and have ‘kheer’ that was prepared by their farmer brothers.

This episode talks of the immense self-respect that the farmers have and how they refuse to be cowed down by the government machinery.

Let us take a moment to think of the supreme sacrifice that a farmer makes to bring food to our plates but today they are the ones out on the streets protesting for their rights.

The meeting of farmer leaders with the Central government on Thursday (December 3) concluded here at Vigyan Bhavan without any decision, but both sides agreed to hold the next round of talks on December 5. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the doubts of farmers during the meeting with union leaders.

After holding seven and half-hour-long meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters that "MSP (Minimum Support Price) will not be touched, no changes will be made to it," adding that the next round of the meeting will be held on Saturday (December 5) at 2 PM.

More than 40 farmers' organisations participated in the talks with the government on Thursday, the number was 35 in the last meeting, while the meeting on behalf of the Government was also attended by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash. In this meeting, the government assured the farmers that MSP was provided.. These are the arrangements and these will continue. In addition, the government has also said that the government will not abolish the APMC but strengthen it.

After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has given some important inputs.

Tomar said that the fourth round of talks has concluded in a very positive atmosphere, adding that there is "no ego involved" and the government has agreed to "discuss and consider with an open mind open" all major points of concerns among farmers about the three new laws, including on strengthening of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) mandi system, tax parity with proposed private mandis and freedom for farmers to approach higher courts for any dispute resolution.

'Government will consider ensuring a level-playing field for APMC mandis and private mandis that will come up under new laws,' Narendra Tomar said.

'The government will also be open to looking into farmers' concerns related to an ordinance on stubble burning and an electricity-related law,' he added.

In the fourth round of meetings held with the Centre, farmer leaders also suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. 'The farmer leaders suggested the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws to be abolished,' an official said.

We have been telling this for a long time now that many anti-social elements are trying to hijack the farmers’ protest. Today, the Chief Minister of Punjab himself said that this could be a threat to national security.

Another aspect of the farmers’ agitation is eminent personalities returning their awards to show solidarity with the farmers. On Thursday, former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday returned the Padma Vibhushan award "in protest" against the "betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India" and for the "shocking indifference and contempt" with which the government is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers.

"I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today when he has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour," Badal said in his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a separate announcement, dissident Akali leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also said he will return the Padma Bhushan conferred on him last year. Earlier, some former Punjab sportsmen too have threatened to return their awards.