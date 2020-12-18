DNA Special: Can Supreme Court revoke or review law passed in Parliament?

In the show DNA, let’s analyse what can happen if there is ever a confrontation between the Supreme Court and the government over the farm laws.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that farmers have the right to agitate, but a whole city cannot be blocked in the name of protests. Hearing a petition filed for the removal of the farmers from the streets protesting against the agricultural laws, the court said that a protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life.

"Centre and farmers have to talk. We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of the story," the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said.

Now the question is can the Supreme Court revoke a law passed in Parliament?

First of all, we should know what happened to the Supreme Court on Thursday. When the court hearing began, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was favouring the government, said “yes” or “no” can’t be answers to any questions. The government needs someone who can mediate between the two sides and melt this ice. For this, the help of some eminent people of the society can be taken instead of the committee.

Senior advocate Harish Salve was present in the Supreme Court on behalf of the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He said that Delhi's arterial rods cannot be blocked this way as the prices of things in neighbouring states have started rising because of limited movement.

The lawyer representing the Delhi government said that there are more than 120 avenues of entry into Delhi. On behalf of the government, the attorney general said that the closure of roads is violating the fundamental rights of the common people, the farmers have been preparing to stay for six months, the routes to the city can be closed only in times of war.

The AG also said that it is also a violation of the freedom of the people to come anywhere from their own discretion under article 19 of the Constitution. The government's lawyers also argued that the agitating farmers are not putting masks and that it will lead to the rapid spreading of the coronavirus infection throughout the country as well.

CJI Bobde said that the court is not stopping the farmers from demonstrating but there is a purpose of demonstration. "You can't just sit on a sit-in. You should also talk and come forward to negotiate," he said, adding that the court also has sympathy for the farmers and only wants a common solution.

The bench said the court is considering forming an independent committee, whose members will listen to both sides and until then the movement can continue in a non-violent manner. In the meantime, however, neither the farmers can incite violence nor will the police do anything that would provoke violence. Also, the city cannot even be held hostage.

"We are also Indian, we're familiar with the plight of farmers and are sympathetic to their cause. You (farmers) have to only alter the way the protest is going. We will ensure you can plead your case & thus we are thinking of forming a committee," said CJI.

The CJI added that notice has to go to all protesting farmers' bodies and the case should be placed before a vacation bench of the court during winter break.

Senior advocate and Congress leader P Chidambaram, appearing for the Punjab government, said farmers are fighting the arrogant government and have been prevented from coming to Delhi. The Apex Court said if such a large number of people have come to Delhi, how will they be controlled?

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the Indian Farmers Union said, “We live in an agrarian country and not in any corporate-dominated country. The government talks about Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, but the farmers are demonstrating against the agricultural law today and are on the streets.”

All in all, the essence of Thursday’s hearing was that the Supreme Court showed sympathy for the farmers, allowing them to continue the agitation, but it also maintained that the city could not be held hostage nor instigated by violence, while asked the government not to rush into the new agricultural laws.

Now, let’s discuss what can happen if there is ever a confrontation between the Supreme Court and the government over the new agricultural law.

Firstly, when the government brings law and the Supreme Court feels that this law is violating the fundamental rights of the people, the Supreme Court can dismiss the law.

Similarly, if the Supreme Court pronounces a verdict, and the government feels that the decision is not correct, the government can also reverse the decision through Parliament.

However, it has to be noted here that the Supreme Court has also assumed on many occasions that fundamental rights are also limited.

For instance, the farmers' agitation is causing distress to the common people. While our Constitution gives people the basic right to go anywhere, roam, wander, do jobs and do business, but if people are not able to go to work because of the agitation, it is a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of the country.

Law and order are the prerogatives of the government, but the Constitution of India also provides that if the government is not able to handle the law and order, the Supreme Court can intervene.

The Constitution also says that the Supreme Court is the protector of the Constitution. Therefore, the Supreme Court can make the final interpretation of the laws.

However, on several occasions, the Supreme Court has reversed the government's decisions and in many cases, the government did not accept the Supreme Court’s rulings.

The Supreme Court generally rejects the four-five laws framed by the government every year, but the government reverses the Supreme Court rulings on very few occasions.

For example, in 1985, the Supreme Court, in the Shah Bano’s case, had delivered a judgment favouring maintenance given to an aggrieved divorced Muslim woman. Then the Congress government enacted a law with its most controversial aspect being the right to maintenance for the period of iddat after the divorce and shifting the onus of maintaining her to her relatives or the Waqf Board.

In 2016, the Central Government came out with a law to make Aadhaar card mandatory for the benefit of government schemes. But in 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that Aadhaar card could not be mandatory it as it violates the fundamental rights of the people.

Similarly, there is the SC-ST law of 1989 that provided for filing of FIR directly and jailing any person belonging to scheduled caste and tribe without any hearing. But in 2018, the Supreme Court said that there will be an inquiry before filing of an FIR. A few days later, the central government changed the Supreme Court's decision to enforce the old law.

Similarly, in 2017, the Supreme Court declared triple talaq as unconstitutional. Then, in 2019, the government has come up with a law in 2019 to abolish triple talaq.

The Constitution of India provides that the Supreme Court may review and revoke the law made by Parliament and if there is no law on a particular issue, the Supreme Court's decision is considered law of the land. However, this should not tamper with the basic structure of the Constitution.