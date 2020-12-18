Headlines

DNA Explainer: What PM Modi meant when he said "new farm laws have not come overnight"

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos," PM Modi said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 05:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday requested political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos" which had reportedly promised agriculture sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new farm laws.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi while addressing farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing.

Here is what PM Modi meant while addressing the farmers:

  1. Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the past 20-30 years, the Central government and the state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms.
  2. Earlier, Kisan Credit Cards were not available to all farmers, but the current government changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country.
  3. PM Modi said that all he wants is ease in the life of farmers, their progress and want modernity in agriculture. He asks the Opposition parties to take all the credit for the reforms.
  4. PM Modi also urged political parties to stop misguiding farmers. “It's been 6-7 months since Farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies,” he said.
  5.  If we'd to remove MSP, why would we implement Swaminathan Commission report? Our government is serious about the MSP, that's why we declare it before sowing season every year. This makes it easy for farmers to make calculations, PM Modi said. The Swaminathan Commission report is the biggest proof of how ruthless these people can be. The Opposition sat on Swaminathan Commission report recommendations for eight long years and ensured that their government doesn't have to spend much on farmers. Therefore, the reports were kept under wraps.

