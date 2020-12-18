DNA Explainer: What PM Modi meant when he said "new farm laws have not come overnight"

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday requested political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos" which had reportedly promised agriculture sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new farm laws.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi while addressing farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing.

Here is what PM Modi meant while addressing the farmers: