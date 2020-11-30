Farmers' Protest: Singhu, Tikri borders closed; security heightened at Ghazipur

Borders areas around National Capital Delhi are witnessing blockades as the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s agricultural Bills continue. Tikri and Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) borders have been closed for any traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday.

Farmers stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues. pic.twitter.com/XKUHQs3hDO November 30, 2020

Farmers also stayed put at the Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border on Sunday late night and a group of farmers was seen sleeping on the road while others were seen sitting closely in a group around a bonfire in the cold winter night. Uttarakhand farmers joined the 'Dilli Chalo' protest against the farm laws and arrived at Ghazipur. According to reports, they broke barricades placed by Delhi police at the border.

"Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are following -- Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Monday.

Traffic Alert, Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda,Dhansa ,Daurala Jhatikera,Badusari,Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera,Palam vihar and Dundahera borders November 30, 2020

The traffic police has also urged people to take an alternate route as the Singhu border is still closed from both sides. "Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from the signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu borders," Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government’s offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Delhi: Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the govt designated place for the protest. pic.twitter.com/bkceHtb6kU — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers’ protests, sources said.

