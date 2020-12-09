Headlines

India

Delhi traffic update: Four borders shut due to farmers' protest; check alternative routes

With the farmers' agitation entering the 14th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected. Check alternative routes here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:49 AM IST

With the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three newly enacted farm laws entering the 14th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and other borders like Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh have been closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

The National Highway (NH)-44 is closed from both sides. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.

The police said that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, and asked the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, and NH-44.

With farmers firm on their demand about the repealing of the three agriculture laws, their protest entered the 14th day on Wednesday with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at other borders.

The sixth round of talks which was scheduled for today was cancelled after a small delegation of farmers met the Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. The meeting started around 8:30 pm and was attended by 13 leaders of farmer unions.

After the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) described the meeting with Union Ministers as 'positive' and said that the government would give a draft to the farm leaders today, which would be discussed by the rest of the group.

"We have not yet received a date for another meeting. The protest will continue," he added.

Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Opposition parties is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind later in the evening today, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that leaders from different political parties will meet today to take a collective stand on the new farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far.

(With ANI inputs)

