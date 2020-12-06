Delhi traffic update: Check list of roads to avoid today due to farmers' protest

Headlines

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, here’s when Apple is launching new flagships

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

Sore throat: 7 teas to improve voice quality

Highest paid supermodels in the world

Diabetes: 10 benefits of eating fish

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother when left unsupervised by mother Juhi Chawla

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi traffic update: Check list of roads to avoid today due to farmers' protest

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders, Tikri, and Jharoda borders are closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the ongoing farmers' agitation entered the 11th day, the traffic movement remained affected in the national capital region on Sunday morning with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as along with Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders, Tikri, and Jharoda borders are closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

NH 44 is also closed from both sides. The traffic police said Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, while the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers.

Commuters coming from Haryana are advised to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/ Peripheral expressway.

Available open borders between Delhi and Haryana are-- Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera.

The police further informed that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, and asked the citizens to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH 44.

Among the borders with Uttar Pradesh, the Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi, the Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

However, the border is open for traffic from Delhi to Gaziabad. People coming from Gaziabad are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND instead.

Commuters from Noida are advised to avoid Noida link road and use DND instead.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the eleventh day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Chicken 65 makes it to world's top 10 fried chicken dishes, check recipe

Meet richest Indian woman in London, leads Rs 93,700 crore company, her net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE