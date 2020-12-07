Delhi Shootout: 5 suspected terrorists arrested by special cell of Delhi police

According to the police, two of the arrested men were also allegedly involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The Delhi police special cell on Monday, December 7 arrested 5 men with alleged links to banned outfits. The men were arrested after an exchange of gunfire took place in east Delhi's Shakarpur area around 7 am.

"The men were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession," DCP Special Cell P.S. Kushwah said.

According to the police, two of the arrested men were also allegedly involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The arrested men have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather from Kashmir and Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab. However, the police are yet to ascertain the terror groups they are associated with.

The police have also revealed that Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab were involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Sandhu, who was felicitated for fighting terrorism in Punjab.

Sandhu was gunned down by bike-borne masked men at his Bhikhiwind house in Tarn Taran district in Punjab on October 16.

Meanwhile, the special cell of Delhi police has started interrogation and is also trying to ascertain the motive behind the arrested men coming to the capital.

(With agency inputs)