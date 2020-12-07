Delhi Shootout: 5 suspected terrorists arrested by special cell of Delhi police

Headlines

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desak's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

India

Delhi Shootout: 5 suspected terrorists arrested by special cell of Delhi police

According to the police, two of the arrested men were also allegedly involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 04:22 PM IST

The Delhi police special cell on Monday, December 7 arrested 5 men with alleged links to banned outfits. The men were arrested after an exchange of gunfire took place in east Delhi's Shakarpur area around 7 am. 

"The men were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession," DCP Special Cell P.S. Kushwah said.

According to the police, two of the arrested men were also allegedly involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

The arrested men have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather from Kashmir and Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab. However, the police are yet to ascertain the terror groups they are associated with.

The police have also revealed that Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab were involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Sandhu, who was felicitated for fighting terrorism in Punjab.

Sandhu was gunned down by bike-borne masked men at his Bhikhiwind house in Tarn Taran district in Punjab on October 16.

Meanwhile, the special cell of Delhi police has started interrogation and is also trying to ascertain the motive behind the arrested men coming to the capital.

(With agency inputs)

