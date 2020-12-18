'Clone trains' will continue post COVID as well, check details here

According to Railways occupancy in cloned trains at present is around 72% to 80%. Clone trains will run where waiting list ticket is more than 150%.

The Railway Ministry has said that the clone trains experiment during the Covid times has proved to be successful and considering this success, it has been decided that post Covid times too, the Railways will continue running the clone trains.

According to the Chairman Railway Board, "The use of the clone train has been successful so far and based on this, it has been decided that the clone train will continue to run even during post Covid times."

The Indian Railways has said that the occupancy in these cloned trains at present is around 72% to 80%. Usually, a clone train will be run on the route where the waiting list ticket is more than 150%.

What is clone train

- Clone trains are duplicate trains on high demand routes. Due to strong demand for tickets on a particular route, a clone train is run on the same route as the original train.

- Initially a total of 40 (20 pairs) of trains started operating in the Indian Railways network which saw a huge passenger traffic demand.

- The main feature of the clone trains is that these trains have fewer stoppages and also run at a higher speed than the original train.

- Clone trains come as a boon for the railway passengers and the problem of not getting tickets in the busy routes can be reduced with these clone trains.

- Passengers can book the tickets from IRCTC website and app, also from the PRS counters for these trains.

- The advance reservation period for these trains is 10 days.

This was the first time that the Indian Railways ran 40 'clone' or duplicate trains on high-demand routes. Notably, these trains were in addition to the 310 special trains which were already in operation. These trains were run one or two hours ahead of the departure of already operating special trains. However, the travel time and the stoppages were limited to operational halts.

According to Indian Railways, 10 trains (5 pairs) were operating between Bihar and Delhi under the East Central Railways. The Northern Railway was running 10 trains (5 pairs) operating between Delhi and Bihar and back, West Bengal to Delhi, Punjab to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi among others.

The South-Central Railway was operating two trains between Danapur (Bihar) to Secunderabad and back. The South Western Railway was operating 6 trains (3 pairs) between Goa and Delhi, Karnataka-Bihar and Karnataka-Delhi. The Western Railway was running 10 trains (5 pairs) between Bihar (Darbhanga)-Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Delhi-Gujarat, Bihar (Chhapra) to Gujarat (Surat), Mumbai-Punjab, Gujarat (Ahmedabad)-Bihar (Patna).