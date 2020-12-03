COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP government informs high court

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, as of now, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi High Court had on November 26 asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government whether night curfew would be imposed in Delhi to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, as has been done in some other states. Thursday’s submission was made before a bench of Delhi High Court Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad. The AAP government made the submission after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, where over 8000 people have died due to the deadly infection.

In a status report filed in the court, the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi and additional standing counsel Satyakam, said that it has for now issued an order directing that status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31.

"Therefore, no new activity has been permitted/ allowed till December 31," the report said.

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra demanding an increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.