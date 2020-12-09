COVID-19: India reports 32,080 new cases, 402 new deaths as tally reaches 97.3 lakh

With 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With 402 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,360.

The total number of active coronavirus cases has reached 3,78,909. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,15,581 with 36,635 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 74,460 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,873 active cases.

Delhi has reported 22,310 active cases, 5,65,039 recoveries and 9,763 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to December 8. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 68 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.55 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 68,177,887 and 1,556,062, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 15,163,278 and 286,232, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,703,770, while the country's death toll soared to 140,958.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,492,713), France (2,363,196), Italy (1,757,394), the UK (1,754,881), Spain (1,702,328), Argentina (1,469,919), Colombia (1,384,610), Germany (1,218,561), Mexico (1,193,255), Poland (1,076,180) and Iran (1,062,397), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 178,159.

