COVID-19: Health Ministry issues fresh guidelines for crowded marketplaces; check details

As per the new guidelines, markets in containment zones will remain closed and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to function.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:55 PM IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday issued a new set of guidelines for market places in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As per the new guidelines, markets in containment zones will remain closed and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to function.

The MOHFW also urged persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home and only step out for essential purposes.

The Health Ministry said it will be contacting Market Owners Associations for the implementation of the advisory.

The ministry also called for the adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour which includes physical distancing of sx feet, wearing of face masks, and routine sanitation.

Read complete guidelines here.

According to the guidelines, maintaining a healthy environment at marketplaces is crucial, which includes-

1. Prior to the resumption of daily activities, all work areas inside the shop shall be sanitised by shop owners.

2. Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs/handles, elevator buttons, hand rails, chairs, tabletops, counters) and floors, walls, etc to
be done before opening of shops, at the end of the day and at other appropriate times.

3. Entrance to the shops to have mandatory hand hygiene. arrangement.

4. The market associations shall facilitate maintaining a healthy environment of public utility areas and open spaces through their own means and through local urban bodies/civic agencies.

Market associations will also have to form a sub-committee to facilitate and monitor the implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, the guidelines stated.

The development comes at a time when the total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported.

