Couple tie knot in hospital after bride accidentally falls and injures back in UP's Prayagraj

In a story of pure love, a couple in Uttar Pradesh' Prayagraj district set an example when they decided to not call off their marriage plans even after the bride accidentally fell off from the roof of her house on the wedding day.

The woman was admitted to a hospital with spine and leg injuries. However, the couple decided to go ahead with their marriage plans and tie the knot in the hospital itself.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sachin Singh, a doctor at the hospital said that the woman was given a permission to perform the ritual in hospital premises.

"The woman had accidentally fallen from the roof due to which there was a minor injury in her spine. Her legs cannot move as of now. Since she was about to get married, we have given her permission to carry out the rituals. We have also advised her to avoid locomotion of the legs," Mr Singh said.

"It is beautiful to see the bride and the groom getting married despite the bride being bedridden," he added.

Speaking about the incident, Awdhesh, the groom said, "Whatever happened was destiny. I have decided to be with her and support her in times of trouble."

To it the bride, Aarti responded, "Initially, I felt a bit apprehensive. But, later my husband told me he will be there for me even if I don't recover. I felt happy knowing that."

The family members of the couple were seen offering their blessings to them at the hospital.